Rumour: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD could be the next surprise for Nintendo Switch

In recent months, Nintendo has focused its release strategy on offering titles mainly focused on bringing back older elements or designs with more or less graphical renovation. The remakes of Paper Mario, the new instalment of Super Mario Party, the new Mario & Luigi and Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom... All notable games, as expected, and with Xenoblade Chronicles X and Donkey Kong Country Returns scheduled for early 2025, it seems that almost everything relevant to Nintendo is already on the calendar, right?

Well now it looks like there's still a surprise in store, and not a minor one. Videoigr, a Russian retailer, has listed The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD for Nintendo Switch in its catalogue. It's not the first time that alarm bells have been ringing about its arrival, which we've all been waiting for for years, but now it's especially strong because this is the same shop that leaked the announcement of GTA VI in advance, and also previewed the Switch versions of Metro: Redux and Darksiders 3 before anyone else.

The sign-up post hints at a release before the end of the year, so perhaps Nintendo will be giving another surprise at its usual time of 15:00 CET sometime this week. We at Gamereactor have always imagined that The Wind Waker HD was coming to Nintendo's current console sooner or later, but we were hoping that it would do so with the other big Zelda due for review: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. Let's be cautious, but we can't help but get a little excited about what could be the perfect Christmas present for Nintendo Switch.

Thanks, Famiboards.