Rumour: The Legend of Zelda movie in the works by Universal

Following up on the mega success that was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo is no doubt exploring ways to bring its other major franchises to the big screen. On the topic of this, a leaker, MyTimeToShineHello, known for commenting on Marvel and Disney works predominantly, has taken to X to state that Universal is currently developing a live action version of The Legend of Zelda.

At the current moment in time, this rumour should be taken with a hefty amount of caution as there has yet to be any firm confirmation from either Universal or Nintendo that this is happening. But, if there is going to be a company that will likely be producing this movie, Universal is the best fit, as the production giant owns Illumination, the animation house that created the Mario movie.

Does the idea of a live action Zelda film interest you or would you prefer an animated film like the Mario movie?