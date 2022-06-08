Cookies

The Last of Us Remake

Rumour: The Last of Us Remake will be released in September

It's thought that the game will be coming to both PC and PlayStation at launch.

Several proven insiders have claimed that the yet to be announced The Last of Us Remake would be released at some point later this year. There's also been job listings from Naughty Dog and employees LinkedIn profiles clearly revealing that the studio is in fact working on a remake of some kind.

Doing a remake of the first game in the series would make a lot of sense considering that there is a TV series based on the franchise coming, and it's widely believed that the remake would have adaptions to better fit the show.

Now we might have got the release date revealed from the leaker The Snitch on Twitter, who has been spotted regarding a whole lot of Sony things recently. He/she claims that the game (seemingly called Part I, as the sequel is called Part II) will be released on September 2 - for both PC and PlayStation 5. If true, the latter marks a new strategy from Sony as their games have been released on PlayStation first before coming to PC.

With so little time to go until the release, provided that the information is correct, it's safe to assume that The Last of Us Remake will be announced very soon. Tomorrow during Summer Game Fest would be our best bet.

The Last of Us Remake

Thanks GamingBolt

