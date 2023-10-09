Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forza Motorsport
      The Last of Us: Part II

      Rumour: The Last of Us: Part II is getting remastered for PS5

      At this point, the series is looking to have more remasters than original games.

      HQ

      We've heard rumours of The Last of Us: Part II coming to PS5 in a new remastered version for some time now. But, yet another titbit of information has been thrown our way which points to the 2020 title getting a new look on the PS5.

      ResetEra users spotted an interesting new detail on Mark Pajarillo's LinkedIn profile. Pajarillo is the lead outsourcing artist at Naughty Dog, and in his profile he made mention of "The Last of Us 2: Remastered."

      This doesn't sound like it's the official title of the remaster, but it does point to one in the works. Of course, take this information with a pinch of salt until something official comes from Naughty Dog, but considering the success of The Last of Us: Part I, we can see why the company and Sony would want more of that remaster cash.

      Do you think there will be a remaster of The Last of Us: Part II?

      The Last of Us: Part II

