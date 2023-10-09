Rumour: The Last of Us: Part II is getting remastered for PS5

HQ

We've heard rumours of The Last of Us: Part II coming to PS5 in a new remastered version for some time now. But, yet another titbit of information has been thrown our way which points to the 2020 title getting a new look on the PS5.

ResetEra users spotted an interesting new detail on Mark Pajarillo's LinkedIn profile. Pajarillo is the lead outsourcing artist at Naughty Dog, and in his profile he made mention of "The Last of Us 2: Remastered."

This doesn't sound like it's the official title of the remaster, but it does point to one in the works. Of course, take this information with a pinch of salt until something official comes from Naughty Dog, but considering the success of The Last of Us: Part I, we can see why the company and Sony would want more of that remaster cash.

