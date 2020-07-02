Rumour: The Initiative will show its AAAA game this month

You're watching Advertisements

Maybe you haven't heard about the developer The Initiative, which isn't all that strange since it has never released a game. However, it is one of the most important studios in Microsoft's new family of Xbox Game Studios and it's also the home of a number of true heavy hitters from the video game industry, and has been described as a developer of AAAA games (yup, the fourth A is intentional).

When we will see their first game - which is rumoured from several sources to be a Perfect Dark reboot but take that with a pinch of salt - remains unknown, but if VGC is to be believed... we will get the announcement this month. As you likely know, Microsoft will host an Xbox Series X event later this month, and The Initiative's first game is going to be revealed there, according to VGC's sources.

They also claim that the event will take place on Thursday the July 23rd, which fits in with the previous rumours that we've heard so far it this week.