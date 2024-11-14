Rumour: The Horizon multiplayer game will release next year

It's full steam ahead on the Horizon train, as Sony and Guerrilla Games are once more working towards an upcoming release set in the post-apocalyptic American mid-west. After two solo adventures as Aloy, we're ready to take on some robotic dinos with a friend, as Horizon is set to go multiplayer in its latest release, coming in 2025.

At least, that's according to speculation leading from a new job listing. As spotted by eagle-eyed JorRaptor over on X/Twitter, Guerrilla is looking for an intern that will help with the online project through the first half of 2025. They'll be ensuring the game is ready to launch during that time, so we can imagine that pushes the release date to the second half of next year.

Of course, nothing is official here, so keep that tinfoil hat on, but we do know a Horizon multiplayer game is in the works, and Sony is keen to keep producing more and more on this franchise, as proven by the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster this year, and the Lego Horizon Adventures game released recently.