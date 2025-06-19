English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War

Rumour: The God of War metroidvania spin-off internally delayed until 2026

Considering it didn't show up at Sony's State of Play presentation earlier this month, things didn't look great for a 2025 launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The next God of War game has apparently had its release pushed back internally. The game - which apparently is more of a 2.5D metroidvania title than the sweeping action games we're used to from the series - is now expected to release in 2026.

This information comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who said that the game is very much still in the works, but it won't be coming out this year. Other rumours also claim that the scope of the project has been increased, including full voice acting.

It's hard to know what to expect from this God of War spin-off. It's not coming from Sony Santa Monica, but it's likely to maintain a high quality considering the standard set by other entries in the franchise. Perhaps we can see an official reveal soon so fans know what they're getting hyped for next year.

God of War

Related texts

0
God of War (PC)Score

God of War (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

After launching to the PlayStation 4 in 2018, the acclaimed journey of Kratos and Atreus has arrived on PC.

0
God of WarScore

God of War
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a fan of God of War, you owe it to yourself to try out this new approach, and if you're not, it's quite possible this game will change that."



Loading next content