Rumour: The God of War metroidvania spin-off internally delayed until 2026

The next God of War game has apparently had its release pushed back internally. The game - which apparently is more of a 2.5D metroidvania title than the sweeping action games we're used to from the series - is now expected to release in 2026.

This information comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who said that the game is very much still in the works, but it won't be coming out this year. Other rumours also claim that the scope of the project has been increased, including full voice acting.

It's hard to know what to expect from this God of War spin-off. It's not coming from Sony Santa Monica, but it's likely to maintain a high quality considering the standard set by other entries in the franchise. Perhaps we can see an official reveal soon so fans know what they're getting hyped for next year.