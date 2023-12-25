Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War III

Rumour: The first three God of War titles are getting remastered

The first two titles were remastered for the PS3 in 2010.

HQ

With Sony recently closing the book on God of War: Ragnarök with a surprise free roguelike DLC, rumours have now surfaced that the original trilogy will be getting remastered for PS5.

The rumour comes from XboxEra's Nick Baker, who has revealed that a remaster of the first three God of War titles "might be happening."

Within the "The 4th Annual Grubbsmas Shpeshaltacular," he told XboxEra podcast listeners:"I for a long time have been a person who has bemoaned the direction God of War went somewhat and have yearned for the hack-and-slash OG God of War games; I just love them so much."

Baker also mentioned in the interview that he was unsure whether the titles would be straight up ports or full on remasters. He's additionally unsure whether the collection will launch in 2024 or 2025, but seemed confident that there was one in the works.

As with all rumours, this one should be taken with a huge grain of salt. The first two God of War games were remastered on the PS3, but that was way back in 2010, so a new upgrade on modern hardware would gladly be appreciated.

God of War III

Thanks, GGRecon.

