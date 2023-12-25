Rumour: The first three God of War titles are getting remastered

HQ

With Sony recently closing the book on God of War: Ragnarök with a surprise free roguelike DLC, rumours have now surfaced that the original trilogy will be getting remastered for PS5.

The rumour comes from XboxEra's Nick Baker, who has revealed that a remaster of the first three God of War titles "might be happening."

Within the "The 4th Annual Grubbsmas Shpeshaltacular," he told XboxEra podcast listeners:"I for a long time have been a person who has bemoaned the direction God of War went somewhat and have yearned for the hack-and-slash OG God of War games; I just love them so much."

Baker also mentioned in the interview that he was unsure whether the titles would be straight up ports or full on remasters. He's additionally unsure whether the collection will launch in 2024 or 2025, but seemed confident that there was one in the works.

As with all rumours, this one should be taken with a huge grain of salt. The first two God of War games were remastered on the PS3, but that was way back in 2010, so a new upgrade on modern hardware would gladly be appreciated.

Thanks, GGRecon.