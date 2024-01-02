Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Rumour: The final free Epic Games Store Holiday games have leaked

If this leak turns out to be true, Epic is kicking off 2024 with a galactic bang.

The Holiday free games from the Epic Games Store are winding down to a close now, and while we've still got a few daily titles left to grab, it's clear Epic is looking to send us off into the rest of the year happy with a major release as it's final free Holiday game.

If you want each game to be a surprise, then you should probably look away now, but as per a leak from PC_Focus, the final games will be:


  • 20 Minutes Till Dawn

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The final game on that list is the one most people are going to be hyped about. The 2021 game didn't excel when it came to sales but was one of the best releases in that year, picking up multiple nominations at The Game Awards, including a win for Best Narrative.

You'll have a whole week to grab Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as well, as the game will be free from the 4th to the 11th of January.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

