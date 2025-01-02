Rumour: The Fantastic Four set to join Marvel Rivals in season 1

HQ

Marvel fans have reason to celebrate as the first season of Marvel Rivals approaches, bringing one of the most beloved superhero families to the game. The free-to-play title, which has been making waves on platforms like PC, Steam Deck, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, is gearing up for a major update. Among the anticipated additions is none other than the Fantastic Four, who will soon make their debut in the game, according to a recent leak.

A snapshot from a Chinese app shows Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) riding a flying car alongside the robot HERBIE. This marks the first time fans have glimpsed Invisible Woman's design for Marvel Rivals. Previous leaks had already teased the looks of the other members, but this confirmation has generated plenty of excitement.

Set to arrive between January 10th and 11th, these new characters are part of a broader expansion that includes exciting events and challenges. Marvel Rivals is known for its dynamic gameplay and a mix of classic comic book looks with unique powers. Expect Sue Storm's energy shield and invisibility to feature prominently in her abilities. Fans can also look forward to a quirky new skin for Doctor Strange, which has been stirring up buzz across social media.

Are you ready to team up with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals?