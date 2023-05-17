Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AEW: Fight Forever

Rumour: The entirety of AEW: Fight Forever could soon get leaked

We've already had an early look at the game's achievements.

It has been claimed that the entirety of the upcoming wrestling game AEW: Fight Forever could get leaked ahead of its launch. Already, we've had an early look at the game's achievements, courtesy of the Xbox Store.

Now, it is believed that through the Xbox mobile app, players can forcibly launch the game on Xbox platforms even before its release date. As Insider Gaming reports, this all began when a WWE 2K dataminer showed an image over on Twitter of a file repository from AEW: Fight Forever.

That image has since been taken down, but it is believed that almost anyone in the community could do what the dataminer did. This means the entirety of the wrestling game could leak ahead of launch or even the announcement of its release date.

AEW: Fight Forever

