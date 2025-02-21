Rumour: The Elder Scrolls VI takes place in Hammerfell and High Rock, and will be shown this year

HQ

This week we got the first official sign of life from The Elder Scrolls VI in a very, very long time. Bethesda launched a charity auction where the winner will be immortalised as an NPC in the upcoming role-playing game.

Now the fairly well-known insider extas1s delivers even more information about the game (thanks Wccftech). He says he's heard that there have been major improvements to Bethesda's Creation Engine 2 that reduce the need for loading times between areas.

More excitingly, the adventure will apparently take place in Hammerfell and High Rock, where we will find 12-13 large cities (compared to a third of this in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim). Another big bit of news is that we will be able to build boats this time, as the game contains battles at sea. In addition, we will once again be able to build our own villages ("Settlements") on the same premise as in Fallout 4 and Starfield, and dragons are an integral part of the story.

Finally, it is reported that we might see a small sign of life from the game already this year.

It's worth remembering that these are all just rumours for now, but assuming they're true, does this sound good to you?