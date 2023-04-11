Rumour: The Elder Scrolls VI could have multiplayer

HQ

A job listing at Bethesda indicates that multiplayer could be coming in The Elder Scrolls VI. While we've seen multiplayer brought to the franchise in The Elder Scrolls Online and through mods like Skyrim Together, this would mark the first time a mainline entry in the series has allowed multiplayer.

The job listing, which is for an Associate Level Designer, requires experience with "a variety of open world multiplayer games," and "The Elder Scrolls Construction Set or GECK."

These two things do not necessarily confirm the game will have multiplayer, but the mention of The Elder Scrolls Construction Set combined with multiplayer nods means that it's possible whoever gets this job will be working on the next Elder Scrolls game. However, until we have more information it's probably worth keeping your excitement down a notch.