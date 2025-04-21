Rumour: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered's file size and exact release time leaked

HQ

What is on its way to being the gaming industry's worst-kept secret could suddenly appear in a matter of hours. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has leaked not only its full name and countless screenshots and official artwork, we now have even more hints that Virtuos and Bethesda's shadow drop will arrive later today, at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST.

But what also seems to have been leaked is the exact size of the game on PC. According to the X0X_LEAK account on X, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered takes up 120.97 GB of local storage space. If this proves to be true (the game hasn't even been officially revealed by Microsoft) it would be the biggest jump in storage space on record. To put it in perspective, the file size of the original The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was 4.6GB. It's clear that the new tech we've seen in the screenshots requires more space (and if it also includes all of the game's extra content), and from its size we can pretty much confirm that it's built on the Unreal Engine 5.

For now, all that remains to be known is whether the game will finally arrive today, the price and the platforms on which it will do so.

Are you looking forward to playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?