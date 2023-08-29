Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Day Before

Rumour: The Day Before may have got a name change

It previously encountered a trademark issue due to a calendar app.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Day Before is a mysterious game to say the least. Some refuse to believe it's even real, while others are eagerly anticipating more from the zombie survival game.

It seems that soon we may not be referring to this game as The Day Before, though, as a new trademark has been filed by Fntastic for Dayworld (thanks, Well Played). There's no connection with the game and the new name, but considering before Fntastic was dealing with a trademark issue over the game's original title, we are connecting the dots a little bit.

According to PCGamer, if Dayworld is the new title, this might not get Fntastic out of hot water. Dayworld is a series of novels, which are still being sold and could land the developer in yet another bonfire of trademark issues.

The Day Before

Related texts



Loading next content