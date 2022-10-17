Rumour: The Crew 3 could be known as Motorfest

HQ

It looks like Ubisoft could be making a bit of a change and naming Project Orlando (what is expected to be The Crew 3) as Motorfest instead of simply The Crew 3. The report from Insider Gaming states that it isn't clear whether the game will completely move away from The Crew brand, or whether it will be known as The Crew: Motorfest, or something similar.

What has been made clear however is that Ubisoft was still referring to Project Orlando as The Crew Orlando internally in early 2021, and that the game has changed names several times over its development process.

Ubisoft has yet to make any statement or announcement in regard to this rumour, but it is also noted in the report that this Motorfest title will have some form of connection to The Crew 2. The ability to import your garage is mentioned.