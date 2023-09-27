Rumour: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 coming to PS Plus in October

HQ

While we've not yet had official confirmation of the games being made free for PS Plus Essential subscribers in October, according to a new leak, we might know a couple of the headliners.

According to billbil-kun, who is usually rather reliable when it comes to PS Plus, the games that will be made free in October are The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22. There's likely to be another game added, but it wasn't available in the report.

Of course, those who have any sort of PS Plus subscription, be it Premium, Extra, or Essential will be able to download these games. Keep an eye out on Sony's social media for official confirmation, which is likely to come soon considering October begins at the end of this week.