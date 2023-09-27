Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Callisto Protocol

Rumour: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 coming to PS Plus in October

Two big headliners are set to be made free for PS Plus Essential subscribers next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we've not yet had official confirmation of the games being made free for PS Plus Essential subscribers in October, according to a new leak, we might know a couple of the headliners.

According to billbil-kun, who is usually rather reliable when it comes to PS Plus, the games that will be made free in October are The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22. There's likely to be another game added, but it wasn't available in the report.

Of course, those who have any sort of PS Plus subscription, be it Premium, Extra, or Essential will be able to download these games. Keep an eye out on Sony's social media for official confirmation, which is likely to come soon considering October begins at the end of this week.

The Callisto Protocol

Related texts



Loading next content