Rumour: The Battlefield 2042 beta starts September 22

HQ

Battlefield 2042 is being released on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Before that, a beta has been promised to take place - but when will this happen? Well, according to the fairly famous and often trustworthy insider Tom Henderson, the beta starts on the day exactly one month ahead of the launch date: on September 22.

This is what Henderson had to say on Twitter about this, and as you can see - he claims to be pretty certain about it:

"The #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta is September 22nd. I'll give away 10 copies of #BATTLEFIELD2042 to 10 random people that Retweet this if it ends up not being true."

Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to see if his intel was right or not.