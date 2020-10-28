Rumour: The Avowed's world is much, much bigger than Skyrim

You're watching Advertisements

One of the most interesting games coming from Xbox Game Studios is Avowed, and we say this knowing almost nothing about it. But! It is an RPG in the vein of Elder Scrolls and it is being developed by Obsidian Entertainment. That's some promise right there.

Now an insider called Sponger over at Resetera - who has a proven track record and is generally viewed as reliable - has shared a ton of details about the upcoming game. Sponger claims its open-world will be way bigger and denser than that of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Something that may sound like a weird comparison as Skyrim is almost a decade old, but in some areas never have been beaten.

There is a big focus on making the world really living and responding to you, thanks to next-generation AI systems. Magic will play a very important part, as will Gods, and Avowed will have a real-time weather system with special use of fog and microphysics in nature. There will be a big number of factions in the game and also plenty of major landmarks (like buildings and statues).

Sponger also claims that Avowed will have mod-support, dynamic dialogue, the option to kill whoever you want to, and a very detailed character creator tool. It has supposedly also hit full production already, but won't be released until 2022 or early 2023.

As usual with rumors like these, nothing is verified even if the source is fairly decent. But it sounds good to us at least, what do you think?