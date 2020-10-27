Rumour: The 4K Nintendo Switch will have a LED screen

You're watching Advertisements

It has been rumoured several times from pretty good sources that Nintendo is about to release a 4K version of the Switch. So far, this hasn't been confirmed, but it has reportedly started asking developers for the format to make 4K versions of Switch games.

Now Economic News Daily has some more fuel to offer this rumour and claims Nintendo is leaving Sharp and JDI, who makes the Switch LCD-screens, and has instead moved to the Taiwanese company Innolux Corporation. The reason for this is a move to LED.

This would likely mean that the new 4K screen isn't just sharper, but will also offer better contrast, colors and will be easier on the battery. This is only a rumour, just as the whole 4K Switch thingie, but there is so much smoke right now that we really wouldn't be surprised if there is in fact a fire somewhere.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.