Rumour: Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown delayed to 2024

In May last year, it was confirmed that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown had been delayed to 2023. But since then, we haven't heard much about it at all, which is never a good sign, especially since we're in July and there are effectively five months to hype and launch the game in (as literally no major games are released during the second half of December).

Now it seems like we might have got an explanation to the silence, as a new financial report from the publisher Nacon says Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown has been delayed to Q1 2024. While this is no official confirmation, it does unfortunately seem likely that people who were looking forward to racing in Hong Kong will have to wait a bit longer.

