English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Rumour: Tesla Cybertruck is coming to Fortnite

Yeah, this wasn't exactly our dream collaboration for the game, to be honest.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As you know, few games (if any) can compare to Fortnite when it comes to guest appearances and collaborations, and the latter has long been true even for non-gaming companies.

Like Cybertruck, for example. Data miner iFireMonkey has revealed via X that he believes he has found solid evidence that Tesla's abomination is on its way to the battle royale title, complete with several skins (including one with cracked windows, for anyone who knows that story).

iFireMonkey is considered a pretty reliable data miner, so don't be surprised if Cybertruck is actually announced for Fortnite in the near future. Is it something you're looking forward to?

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content