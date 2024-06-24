Rumour: Tesla Cybertruck is coming to Fortnite

HQ

As you know, few games (if any) can compare to Fortnite when it comes to guest appearances and collaborations, and the latter has long been true even for non-gaming companies.

Like Cybertruck, for example. Data miner iFireMonkey has revealed via X that he believes he has found solid evidence that Tesla's abomination is on its way to the battle royale title, complete with several skins (including one with cracked windows, for anyone who knows that story).

iFireMonkey is considered a pretty reliable data miner, so don't be surprised if Cybertruck is actually announced for Fortnite in the near future. Is it something you're looking forward to?