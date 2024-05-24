Rumour: "Temporary" Persona 6 logo leaked

Atlus is one of the companies that organises its release schedule the best, even among the Japanese industry. In 2023 they released Etrian Odyssey Collection, a pack with all three games remastered, and Persona 5 Tactica, a new spin-off of their most globally beloved title. But 2024 looks set to be even better, with the already-released hit Persona 3 Reload, the imminent Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and Metaphor: ReFantazio in October. All three of its main series will have new (or first) releases this year, but what does the future hold?

Obviously, all eyes and ears of press and gamers are on the hypothetical announcement of Persona 6. Atlus has been strictly silent on the next major instalment in the JRPG series, but over the past few years we've heard a few hints of what P-Studio may be preparing, as well as the odd delay. Most of it has come from user Midori, who has emerged as the main unofficial source of news and exclusives on all things Sega and Atlus. A few weeks ago he already anticipated that the predominant colour for the next Persona game would be green, and with the leak he offered yesterday he seems to confirm it.

Indeed, thanks to a post of his on X, we now know a logo (provisional, mind you) for Persona 6, which also becomes the first real proof that the game exists. It consists of a letter 'p' superimposed on a number six on a green background, which you can see below:

Just this week it was confirmed that Katsura Hashino (director of most of Atlus' big JRPGs) and Shigenori Soejima (character designer) will be present at SGF 2024 to talk about Metaphor: ReFantazio. It's highly unlikely that they'll mention anything about Persona 6 at Geoff Keighley's show, and they'll probably wait until December, at an event of their own, or at The Game Awards, to show us (hopefully) the first official announcement of Persona 6.