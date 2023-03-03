Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: Telltale Games has an unannounced game in the works

Alongside The Wolf Among Us 2 and The Expanse, Telltale could be cooking up something else.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Telltale Games recently announced that not only was it shifting development of The Wolf Among Us 2 to Unreal Engine 5, but that it was also delaying our return to Fabletown into next year.

Among these two details was a third, equally interesting titbit of information, as IGN reported that Telltale Games has a third game in development alongside The Wolf Among Us 2 and The Expanse.

However, it appears this game is very early into development, which is probably why we've not heard anything about it as yet. With The Wolf Among Us 2 being delayed into 2024, don't expect this mystery game to come anytime soon.

What do you think Telltale's third game could be?

Rumour: Telltale Games has an unannounced game in the works


Loading next content