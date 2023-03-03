Rumour: Telltale Games has an unannounced game in the works

HQ

Telltale Games recently announced that not only was it shifting development of The Wolf Among Us 2 to Unreal Engine 5, but that it was also delaying our return to Fabletown into next year.

Among these two details was a third, equally interesting titbit of information, as IGN reported that Telltale Games has a third game in development alongside The Wolf Among Us 2 and The Expanse.

However, it appears this game is very early into development, which is probably why we've not heard anything about it as yet. With The Wolf Among Us 2 being delayed into 2024, don't expect this mystery game to come anytime soon.

What do you think Telltale's third game could be?