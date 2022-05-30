Cookies

MultiVersus

Rumour: Ted Lasso could be coming to MultiVersus

LeBron James, Godzilla, the Animaniacs, and Scorpion are all mentioned as well.

HQ

It seems like the full roster for MultiVersus might be a little more wacky than originally expected. The Reddit user hugeleakeractually, the very individual who leaked the game in the first place, is at it again and has shared a list of characters that may be included in the game, and the list is a rather surprising one.

Certain characters in Warner Bros. portfolio are of course mentioned to be coming or are in active development, such as Marvin the Martian and Daffy Duck from Looney Tunes, but so is Ted Lasso, Godzilla, Scorpion, Johnny Bravo, Gizmo from Gremlins, and even LeBron James. You can see the full list below.

"Mostly finished":


  • Joker - DC

  • Raven - DC

  • Gizmo - Gremlins

  • Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes

  • Lebron James - NBA

  • Rick - Rick and Morty

  • Morty - Rick and Morty

  • Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo

  • Daenerys - Game of Thrones

  • The Hound - Game of Thrones

  • Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz

  • Godzilla - Godzilla

Currently still in development:


  • Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo (he was in the initial pitch and had work done. He will come eventually)

  • Fred Flinstone - Flinstones

  • Mad Max is on hold last I heard. Not sure if it was an IP related issue. Same with Harry Potter who is definitely on hold (not sure if any development was ever even done).

  • Here's a few more characters I can confirm that are very likely to be coming:

  • Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack

  • The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter)

  • The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter as far as I'm aware)

  • Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes

  • Scorpion - Mortal Kombat

  • Ben 10 - Ben 10

  • Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

As for whether there's any truth to this leak, we'll just have to wait until we hear more from Warner Bros. and Player First Games.

MultiVersus

