Rumour: Ted Lasso could be coming to MultiVersus

HQ

It seems like the full roster for MultiVersus might be a little more wacky than originally expected. The Reddit user hugeleakeractually, the very individual who leaked the game in the first place, is at it again and has shared a list of characters that may be included in the game, and the list is a rather surprising one.

Certain characters in Warner Bros. portfolio are of course mentioned to be coming or are in active development, such as Marvin the Martian and Daffy Duck from Looney Tunes, but so is Ted Lasso, Godzilla, Scorpion, Johnny Bravo, Gizmo from Gremlins, and even LeBron James. You can see the full list below.

"Mostly finished":



Joker - DC



Raven - DC



Gizmo - Gremlins



Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes



Lebron James - NBA



Rick - Rick and Morty



Morty - Rick and Morty



Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo



Daenerys - Game of Thrones



The Hound - Game of Thrones



Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz



Godzilla - Godzilla



Currently still in development:



Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo (he was in the initial pitch and had work done. He will come eventually)



Fred Flinstone - Flinstones



Mad Max is on hold last I heard. Not sure if it was an IP related issue. Same with Harry Potter who is definitely on hold (not sure if any development was ever even done).



Here's a few more characters I can confirm that are very likely to be coming:



Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack



The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter)



The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter as far as I'm aware)



Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes



Scorpion - Mortal Kombat



Ben 10 - Ben 10



Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso



As for whether there's any truth to this leak, we'll just have to wait until we hear more from Warner Bros. and Player First Games.