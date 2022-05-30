Rumour: Ted Lasso could be coming to MultiVersus

LeBron James, Godzilla, the Animaniacs, and Scorpion are all mentioned as well.
HQ
It seems like the full roster for MultiVersus might be a little more wacky than originally expected. The Reddit user hugeleakeractually, the very individual who leaked the game in the first place, is at it again and has shared a list of characters that may be included in the game, and the list is a rather surprising one.
Certain characters in Warner Bros. portfolio are of course mentioned to be coming or are in active development, such as Marvin the Martian and Daffy Duck from Looney Tunes, but so is Ted Lasso, Godzilla, Scorpion, Johnny Bravo, Gizmo from Gremlins, and even LeBron James. You can see the full list below.
"Mostly finished":
Joker - DC
Raven - DC
Gizmo - Gremlins
Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes
Lebron James - NBA
Rick - Rick and Morty
Morty - Rick and Morty
Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo
Daenerys - Game of Thrones
The Hound - Game of Thrones
Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz
Godzilla - Godzilla
Currently still in development:
Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo (he was in the initial pitch and had work done. He will come eventually)
Fred Flinstone - Flinstones
Mad Max is on hold last I heard. Not sure if it was an IP related issue. Same with Harry Potter who is definitely on hold (not sure if any development was ever even done).
Here's a few more characters I can confirm that are very likely to be coming:
Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack
The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter)
The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter as far as I'm aware)
Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes
Scorpion - Mortal Kombat
Ben 10 - Ben 10
Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso
As for whether there's any truth to this leak, we'll just have to wait until we hear more from Warner Bros. and Player First Games.