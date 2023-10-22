Rumour: Taylor Swift set to make Deadpool 3 cameo

HQ

It's pretty well-known that Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift are friends. Now, Deadpool fans are hoping this friendship can lead to the pop star having a cameo appearance as Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

Dazzler is a superhero with the power to turn sound into energy and light beams. Rumours sparked when Swift was seen attending an American football game with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. However, speaking with The Wrap, director Shawn Levy refused to say whether she'd have a cameo or not.

"I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

Deadpool 3 is set to release on the 3rd of May next year, but as we recently reported, there are doubts as to whether it can make that date.