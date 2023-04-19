Rumour: Tango Gameworks making a JRPG

HQ

Tango Gameworks struck gold earlier this year when they stealth-released Hi-Fi Rush, which became incredibly popular. But that was something of a rare bird, as they are best known for the horror-focused The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo here.

But Reddit leaker eXtas1s claims this won't be the last time the Japanese developer spread their wings. Their sources, that seems to be at least somewhat trustworthy, claim Tango Gameworks is currently working on a JRPG set in a new universe.

If you really love their horror games, there is still a chance they are making something you'll like as well, as they are supposedly also working on a second title. With Tango Gameworks being Microsoft's first (and only) Japanese studio, we could absolutely see them try to expand their audience by making a JRPG, while at the same time fill a gap when it comes to Xbox' first-party titles.

Until more information, take all of this with a whole lot of salt.