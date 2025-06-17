Rumour: Take Two rejected Dan Houser's first three GTA VI scripts, prompting him to resign

HQ

We all know that Grand Theft Auto VI will revolve around small-time crooks and bank robbers Jason Duval & Lucia Caminos, who live a meagre life in Vice City after being released from prison, and we now know from several sources that the game has been in development for just over six years. But what happened before that, what did Rockstar do before 2019, with GTA VI? According to the leaker Fravilys script supervisor Dan Houser wrote three different script proposals, all of which were rejected by publisher Take Two, causing him to leave the studio, ultimately. The first story idea by Dan Houser revolved around three tough old men in a dark, noir-scented detective story that Take Two rejected because they felt the story was "too dark".

The second proposal revolved (as we reported in 2019) around a female FBI agent and a male drug smuggler in Vice City in the late 80s, which Take Two also rumouredly turned down. Apparently, Take Two shut down the idea of a dark noir detective story with three different protagonists in the autumn of 2016, which means that Rockstar had been trying to find the "right" story for its long-awaited sixth for many years before finally going for Lucia & Jason.