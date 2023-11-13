Rumour: Switch version of Outer Wilds closer than ever

HQ

Usually, when we get information about future releases from unofficial sources, we tend to take it with a grain of salt and not get too excited, but with the glimmer of light that's just been shed, it's hard to contain our feelings.

Well-known Nintendo insider Pyoro_X has posted a somewhat cryptic message on Twitter / X, claiming that "Finally we will be able to roast some marshmallows on the switch." Far from being a new feature for Nintendo's hybrid console, the leaker is previewing information about the long-awaited and long-missing Switch version of Outer Wilds.

This message implies that the development of Outer Wilds for Switch has been going on in the shadows, and the only information we had so far was occasional comments from its developers stating that it was being worked on and a tentative release window on the eShop for summer 2021</a>.

Although neither Annapurna nor Team Outer Wilds have said anything at the time of writing, the announcement of the game's arrival on the platform would undoubtedly be one of the best pieces of news to come out of the final stretch of the year.

Have you played Outer Wilds?