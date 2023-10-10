Rumour: Switch 2 will be launched in two versions

HQ

It's not yet clear when Nintendo will tell us what the new Switch successor will look and work like, but we think it will be soon, with an expected launch in 2024.

The rumours keep getting more and more detailed, and an insider who previously leaked exact details about the Team Ninja game Rise of the Ronin is now revealing more about the console. Via WCCFTech SoldierDelta says that the Switch 2 (or whatever it will be called) will be available in two versions. One is a standard edition with a price of $449, and the other is digital-only with a lower price tag of $399. This is the same strategy that Sony chose for the PlayStation 5.

Furthermore, the same insider says that Nintendo is aiming for a launch date of 24 September 2024, which is in line with previous reports, but Nintendo reportedly has a backup date of 3 November.

However, take all this with a pinch of salt as it is, after all, unconfirmed information.

Which Switch 2 would you want to buy?