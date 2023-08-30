Rumour: Switch 2 was shown behind closed doors at Gamescom

HQ

There are plenty of signs, rumours and insiders pointing towards a release of a new Nintendo console next year, likely during the second half of the year. As the Switch was released early 2017, this is actually sounding pretty reasonable.

But when will we get to see the console? Well, if the Microsoft insider and Windows Central editor Jez Corden is to be believed - it could actually happen fairly soon. He claims he's heard that the successor of Switch was actually shown behind locked doors during Gamescom last week. He thinks this means an official reveal might be "relatively imminent".

While Corden mainly writes about Microsoft products and services, he has a proven track record and has been first with several big scoops in the past. We don't know how good sources he has close to Nintendo, but we would not totally dismiss this.