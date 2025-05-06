Rumour: Superman joins Fortnite in July

HQ

It is probably something many people actually expected, but now there are strong signs that Superman is on his way to Fortnite, obviously as part of the marketing for the new movie that premieres on July 11.

The source is two prominent Fortnite insiders, with a very good track record for leaks, and they claim that this new Superman skin is indeed based on the movie with a mythic-ability that "turns you into Superman". The launch is expected in conjunction with the movie premiere.

DC investing in Fortnite was expected, but at least now you know what's probably coming.