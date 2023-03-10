Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

      Rumour: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's delay could be bigger than we first thought

      Industry insider Jeff Grubb has claimed we may not see the game until 2024.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Yesterday, we explained that following the poor reception to its gameplay showcase, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had been delayed into the later half of this year. Now, it seems that the delay could push the game's release back even further.

      In his Game Mess Decides show, industry insider Jeff Grubb claims that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is actually aiming for a 2024 release now. "This is a bigger delay than is even being put out there," he said. "That stuff is hard to nail down for sure."

      Grubb's claims don't appear to be 100% solid, so take this rumour with a pinch of salt. But, if Rocksteady is looking to change core aspects about the game and not just add some extra polish, another year might be needed.

      Check out the video below, the Suicide Squad conversation starts at 17:15.

      Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

      Related texts



      Loading next content