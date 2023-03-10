Rumour: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's delay could be bigger than we first thought

HQ

Yesterday, we explained that following the poor reception to its gameplay showcase, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had been delayed into the later half of this year. Now, it seems that the delay could push the game's release back even further.

In his Game Mess Decides show, industry insider Jeff Grubb claims that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is actually aiming for a 2024 release now. "This is a bigger delay than is even being put out there," he said. "That stuff is hard to nail down for sure."

Grubb's claims don't appear to be 100% solid, so take this rumour with a pinch of salt. But, if Rocksteady is looking to change core aspects about the game and not just add some extra polish, another year might be needed.

Check out the video below, the Suicide Squad conversation starts at 17:15.