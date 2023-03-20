Rumour: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League internal view is positive

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is reportedly enjoying a positive response internally, according to the latest episode of the VGC podcast.

This is despite the significant backlash the game received following its showcase at the recent PlayStation State of Play. With rumours of the game being pushed back to later this year and even 2024, it would be understandable to think that perhaps morale is a bit low over at Rocksteady.

However, according to VGC's Andy Robinson, those working on the game are optimistic about it. "I've been told that this is not another Gotham Knights, that everyone who's working on it is quite optimistic about the combat loops they've made and the game world and things like that."

Robinson goes on to say he'd be surprised if the studio really was thinking of making some big changes to the core gameplay loop or other similar aspects.

