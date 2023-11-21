Rumour: Sue Storm to be the lead in Marvel's Fantastic Four movie

HQ

The secrecy surrounding Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie is still palpable and rumours regarding who has or hasn't been offered the various roles are everywhere. The latest in the line of these is Pedro Pascal who is said to have accepted the role of Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic - the leader of the gang. This after Kevin Feige suggested that the Fantastic Four characters were "too white" and requested that the film crew be more inclusive.

Another new report that hints at big changes within the group is concerning Sue Storm, and according to an insider, she will be the focus of the film, as well as the leader of the group. In stark contrast to the comic books, something that is said to have upset some actors who were or are involved in the production.

The whole thing should of course be taken with a pinch of salt, but if the information is true, there are many fans of Marvel who will probably be a little upset. Fantastic Four is scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2025, and if all goes according to plan, filming will begin this December.

