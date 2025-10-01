Rumour: Steam update provides evidence for Prototype remaster

HQ

A new Steam update for the 2009 action game Prototype has broken the mods players were using. And, more importantly, it may have given evidence towards a potential remaster of the sleeper hit, which saw protagonist Alex Mercer gain shape-shifting powers after an experiment gone wrong.

Mercer's quest to clear the conspiracy centred around him was a violent one, and while Radical Entertainment only ended up making one more Prototype game, there's potential in a remaster, it seems. Potential that could soon be realised.

As reported by PC Gamer, the update for Prototype did not just break mods. It also included some old test maps never seen before by players, and updated the game's credits. Where they once ended, the Prototype credits now include nods to a Ubisoft Connect version, as well as staff from Activision support studios Beenox and Demonware.

Iron Galaxy Studios, a developer with a storied history of remastering and porting games, also now appears in these new credits. Again, this isn't official confirmation, but it is enough to get the cogs whirring, and will likely have fans of 2000s action hits hoping one of their faves can return.