Rumour: State of Play presentation set for the 24th of September

We've already had one Sony showcase this month, giving us our first look at the PS5 Pro. However, another could be coming as soon as next week, if industry insider Jeff Grubb is to be believed.

On his Game Mess Mornings show, Grubb revealed that a Sony State of Play presentation is very likely to happen on the 24th of September, which is this coming Tuesday. In the presentation, we very well could see official confirmation of the Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster, as well as updates on other Sony exclusives.

There are also a couple of live-service endeavours we could get an update on, like Fairgame$ and Bungie's Marathon. After the Concord flop, it might do some good to show off better live-service efforts from Sony.

What do you think will be showcased next week?