Rumour: State of Decay 3 will be shown in June

We'll absolutely forgive you if you don't remember State of Decay 3. It was announced four years ago with a gorgeous, pre-rendered trailer - without giving us any more information than that. And since then, we've been waiting and waiting without any more signs of life.

But now it looks like we'll actually get to check out the game pretty soon. The usually very reliable journalist Jez Corden from Windows Central suggests that the game will be shown at Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase in June. During a discussion about Gears 6 (which is expected to be shown, something we wrote about last week) he wrote that there is another game he is more eager to see during the event - and the choice of words reveals what he means:

Undead Labs' State of Decay series offers a slightly different kind of zombie adventure, where in addition to just surviving, exploring and looting, we also have to build a base in a horrific world. The games have always featured very good co-op support and State of Decay 2 is still popular and widely played.

Microsoft itself has not specified a date for the event, but according to analysts, they are expected to have the Xbox Game Showcase on June 9 where, in addition to Gears 6 and State of Decay 3, we are also rumoured to see this year's Call of Duty - and of course much more.