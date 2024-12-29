Rumour: State of Decay 3 pushed back to 2026

HQ

Word on the street is that State of Decay 3, originally expected in 2025, might now be eyeing an early 2026 release. According to insider Jez Corden on the Xbox Two podcast, this potential delay isn't due to development setbacks. Instead, Microsoft seems to be strategically spacing out its lineup to avoid overlapping launches, with heavyweights like Fable also planned for 2025.

The game, announced back in 2020 at the Xbox Showcase, has been steadily progressing, with a teaser earlier this year giving fans a glimpse of its chilling world. Microsoft appears to be playing it smart, ensuring the game gets the spotlight it deserves rather than competing for attention during a crowded release window.

Would you rather wait for a well-timed, polished launch, or are you itching for State of Decay 3 no matter the date?