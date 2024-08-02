Rumour: Starfield Shattered Space expansion to launch in September, Starborn to launch in "2025+"

HQ

With PlayStation and Nintendo away, Xbox has Gamescom all to itself to play, and it seems like it is going to make the most of the opportunity, as apparently we'll get to see a new trailer for the first Starfield expansion, which will reveal its release date as sometime in September.

This comes from leaker Odahfield on X/Twitter, who also claims we'll get to see Starfield's second expansion, Starborn, sometime likely in 2025. We don't really know anything about Starborn, but as it's a while away, we probably won't see anything until next year.

It's worth having your salt shakers at the ready for this one, but it does make some sense that Starfield's first expansion would look to launch a year after the base game, and Todd Howard has said he wants expansions to come out annually. But, knowing how slow Bethesda can be at times, it might be the case that we'll be seeing Shattered Space come some time later. We won't know until Gamescom, when we're likely to get a closer look.