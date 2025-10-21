Rumour: Starfield PS5 port won't be revealed this year

HQ

Now that Xbox has all but abandoned exclusive releases, a lot of PS5 owners are waiting to see when they'll be able to play some of Xbox Studios' titles on their console. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl have either come or are coming to PS5.

One game that sits at the top of many wishlists is Starfield, something that hasn't yet got a PS5 release date. According to insider NateTheHate, we shouldn't expect to see an announcement of the port this year. "Believe the announcement will be in 2026 unless plans change," he wrote on Twitter/X.

Starfield released back in 2023 for Xbox and PC, and while reviews were strong for the RPG, players largely struggled to feel as invested as they did with other big Bethesda IPs. Currently, we're also awaiting the reveal of the game's second big DLC, which also doesn't seem like it'll arrive this year. Perhaps it'll launch with the PS5 version in 2026.