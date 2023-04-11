Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Starfield isn't getting a special edition Xbox Series X/S

It seems like we may only be getting some accessories to tie in to the new Bethesda RPG.

We reported last week that a new leak appeared to show a Starfield limited edition Xbox controller, and while we've no official confirmation that the accessory is real, the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast claims it is, and that we won't be getting a Starfield console.

This feels as though it would be a massively missed opportunity from Xbox, as Starfield is arguably the company's biggest exclusive of 2023. As shown by the hype around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED, there's a demand for consoles focused around anticipated games.

We'll have to see if this rumour holds any truth, but if we're not getting a Starfield console, at least we'll likely have the limited edition controller as a consolation prize.

Starfield

