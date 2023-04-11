Rumour: Starfield isn't getting a special edition Xbox Series X/S

HQ

We reported last week that a new leak appeared to show a Starfield limited edition Xbox controller, and while we've no official confirmation that the accessory is real, the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast claims it is, and that we won't be getting a Starfield console.

This feels as though it would be a massively missed opportunity from Xbox, as Starfield is arguably the company's biggest exclusive of 2023. As shown by the hype around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED, there's a demand for consoles focused around anticipated games.

We'll have to see if this rumour holds any truth, but if we're not getting a Starfield console, at least we'll likely have the limited edition controller as a consolation prize.