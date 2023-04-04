Rumour: Starfield is getting a special edition controller

HQ

While we expected Starfield to get either a special edition Xbox Series S/X and/or a special edition controller, it's always nice to get a confirmation. While we haven't technically got a confirmation, we have the next best thing - images. The known Xbox leaker Idle Sloth has now shown pictures on Twitter showing a Starfield Xbox Series controller that certainly looks official, something he also claims he has verification about.

We assume this controller will be announced fairly soon and launches together with the game on September 6. Until officially announced, remember that it could be fake, but pretend it's real and tell us what you like the design.