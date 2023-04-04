Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Rumour: Starfield is getting a special edition controller

We're still waiting for official confirmation from Xbox about when it will arrive.

While we expected Starfield to get either a special edition Xbox Series S/X and/or a special edition controller, it's always nice to get a confirmation. While we haven't technically got a confirmation, we have the next best thing - images. The known Xbox leaker Idle Sloth has now shown pictures on Twitter showing a Starfield Xbox Series controller that certainly looks official, something he also claims he has verification about.

We assume this controller will be announced fairly soon and launches together with the game on September 6. Until officially announced, remember that it could be fake, but pretend it's real and tell us what you like the design.

Starfield

