Rumour: Starfield coming somewhat later than planned

As you might have heard of, Microsoft has an event called Developer_Direct on January 25, where they will show a whole lot more from Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online. Release dates could be coming, even though it was confirmed back in June that they would be launched during the first six months of 2023.

One game we won't see anything from is Starfield, which was recently confirmed to get a separate dedicated event at a later point. Starfield has also been confirmed for a release during the first half of 2023, but according to a new rumour from the podcast Defining Duke, it seems like it might slip to a later point for the second time (it was originally planned for a November 2022 premiere).

It's the YouTuber MrMattyPlays who says he heard from trusted sources that Starfield won't make the intended launch window. Fortunately, he says it's no big delay and that we'll still get to enjoy the massive RPG during summer, which should mean either July or August.

Considering frequent rumours claiming that Redfall has been delayed to May, it's not surprising to imagine why Microsoft would like to separate their games. They also have Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends coming out, so it will be a pretty packed spring regardless.