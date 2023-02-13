Rumour: Starfield arriving in June

HQ

Microsoft's June 2022 showcase was an incredibly interesting one, not only for the games it revealed but also the fact that it was promised each of those titles would be coming within the next 12 months.

Flash forward to 2023, and it seems that promise is going to be maintained. Journalist Jez Corden believes that Xbox is still aiming for a June release date for Starfield.

"I'm of the opinion that Starfield is going to drop in June," Corden said in the video above, at around 1 hour and 42 minutes. "I think Starfield's going to drop in June. Even though I've got a bet that it gets delayed beyond June, the latest information I've got suggests June to me."

There were previous rumours that Starfield's release was going to get pushed out of the first half of this year, and that the game was aiming more for a looser summer launch period. But, if Corden's statement proves to be true, we can instead still expect Bethesda's latest huge RPG to come out as promised in the first half of 2023.