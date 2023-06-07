Rumour: Star Wars: The Old Republic may be outsourced

HQ

Star Wars: The Old Republic might no longer have a team at BioWare working on it, and could instead be outsourced to Broadsword Online, the developer behind Dark Age of Camelot and Ultima Online.

As reported by IGN, it's believed that BioWare is preferring to focus all of its efforts on Mass Effect and Dragon Age moving forward. While Star Wars: The Old Republic might not be the developer's priority, it has been running since 2011 and continues to have players to this day.

Star Wars: The Old Republic has received eight major expansions since it launched, with the most recent DLC, Legacy of the Sith, launching in February 2022. If Broadsword Online is to take over, this could mean that the game may not get nearly as much love in the future, but perhaps with BioWare ditching it, the MMO may get a bit more attention than it otherwise would've, considering the latter studio's focus on its two main franchises.