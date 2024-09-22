Rumour: Star Wars: The New Jedi Order in danger of being shelved

HQ

Things don't seem to be going entirely according to plan with the new Star Wars film starring Daisy Ridley. According to rumours, there's quite a storm brewing behind the scenes, and the project, which was originally set to begin filming this fall, is reportedly at risk of being scrapped altogether if things take a turn for the worse.

A reporter from World of Reel, who has been following the drama, writes:

"If only I could tell you what I've been hearing when it comes to the behind-the-scenes drama with this project. I swore not to say anything, and it's killing me to not write about it, but I'm fairly certain some of it will eventually come out."

A major sticking point seems to be the script. Steven Knight has delivered four drafts over the past year, but Lucasfilm's president Kathleen Kennedy is reportedly still not satisfied. Knight is also set to depart soon to work on his own Peaky Blinders film, leaving question marks over the project's future.

As if that wasn't enough, it's also uncertain whether director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will remain involved with the film. Even Disney itself is reportedly beginning to question whether another Rey-centric movie is really necessary—if we are to believe the rumours, that is.