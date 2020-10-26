Rumour: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 in development

You're watching Advertisements

Do you remember Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and its sequel, with the über-Jedi Starkiller who had force-powers that made Darth Vader look like a muggle in comparison? They had their fair share of problems but were ultimately entertaining adventure games, that became a part of the non-canonical Star Wars Legends universe after Disney's purchase of everything Star Wars.

Well, now there's a rumour that a third game might actually be in the making. The source is the Disney insider Daniel Richtman, who has no other details than the claim that it is coming. As EA makes the main Star Wars games, we assume some of its developers will make this if it turns out to be true.

But since most people probably have forgotten about the franchise, which isn't even canonical anymore, we wouldn't put too much faith in this. It seems way more likely that EA is putting its third-person efforts in the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a new Star Wars Battlefront instead.

How interested would you be in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3?

Thanks We Got This Covered