Rumour: Star Wars Outlaws planned to launch in first half of 2024

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws impressed a lot of sci-fi fans when we got a look at its gameplay last summer. While the release date is still unknown, and we only have the window of this year, it seems that it could well be launching before July.

In an extensive report by Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, it appears that Ubisoft is targeting a launch for Star Wars Outlaws in the first half of this year. As far as we know, the only major releases Ubisoft had planned for early 2024 were Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Skull and Bones, and potentially Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence.

Star Wars Outlaws would certainly be a heavy hitter to add to that line-up. However, there's no confirmation from Ubisoft that this is the plan, so even though Henderson is mostly reliable on this sort of stuff, plans could change internally at Ubisoft.

As for what's coming in the rest of the year, it appears that as we reported yesterday there are plans to have Assassin's Creed Codename Red launch in November.