Rumour: Star Wars Jedi's Cameron Monaghan to get his own Disney+ series

HQ

While this has yet to be officially confirmed, a new rumour from StarWarsNewsNet has stated that Cameron Monaghan, known for portraying Cal Kestis in the Star Wars Jedi series of games developed by Respawn Entertainment, might be getting his own Disney+ series framed around the very character he portrays in the games.

This rumour comes from insider Kristian Harloff who has stated that the series will see Monaghan's Kestis as the lead character for the live-action production, but that this has yet to be confirmed.

"Rumour, rumour, rumour ... Have to say that - not confirmed! Got this from someone I've trusted in the past, tells me this is a thing ... The rumour itself, at the moment, is that there is a Cal Kestis show in the works for Disney Plus. The rumour is that [actor Cameron Monaghan has] actually signed on to play the character from Jedi: Fallen Order in a live-action series for Disney Plus. There's no production dates set, but my source tells me that this is happening."

If this does end up being true, who would you like to see starring alongside Monaghan in the series?